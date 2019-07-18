Shabbar Zaidi not being replaced: Govt denies reports

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Taking to Twitter, Naeem ul Haque said that Shabbar Zaidi is not being changed and he will remain in his position.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th July, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on political affairs Naeem ul Haque has denied the reports of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Shabbar Zaidi being removed from his position.

There were reports that the government is considering to remove Shabbar Zaidi as FBR chairman.

Media reports said that Shabbar Zaidi is likely to be appointed as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on tax and revenue.

Jahanzeb Khan and Younus Dagha were being considered to be appointed as the new FBR chairman. The government can also give him the task of bringing tax reforms.

Refusing to comment on these reports, Shabbar Zaidi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will decide himself. He does not want to give any opinion on this.

Shabbar Zaidi had been facing opposition ever since his appointment as FBR chairman in May.

However, the government has refuted all such reports and Shabbar Zaidi will continue to serve as the FBR chairman.