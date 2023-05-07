Shabbir Rana, a veteran actor, passes away

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Shabbir Rana, a seasoned actor in Pakistan's drama industry, died on Sunday in Karachi after battling a prolonged illness.

The 69-year-old actor Shabbir Rana had been suffering from heart disease and had undergone treatment at the National Cardiac Institute for the past several days, according to sources in the private media.

His death has left his fans and colleagues in shock and mourning.

Geo news reporter Zeeshan Shah and You Tuber Azlan Shah also confirmed their father's demise.

According to family sources, the funeral prayers of the deceased will be offered at Rahmaniya Masjid Tariq Road today(Sunday).

The renowned actor has been associated with the advertising industry for a long time, while he has also directed countless tv commercials as a director, and later joined the drama industry as an actor.

Late Shabbir Rana worked in television dramas for more than 4 decades.