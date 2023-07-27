Shabbir Shah condemns fresh arrest spree in Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Senior APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Shabbir Ahmed Shah has condemned the arrest spree of Kashmiri youth, saying that a large number of people, mostly young boys, have been taken into custody by Indian forces during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram According to Kashmir Media Service,Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a message from Tihar jail, said the RSS-influenced regime must bear in mind the fact that it cannot suppress the Kashmiri Muslims by using such tactics.

Referring to the spirit and great message of Karbala, he said being followers of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), Kashmiri Muslims have always refused to bow before the contemporary Yazeeds.

Reiterating the Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion, Shabbir Ahmad Shah said despite facing Indian brutalities for decades, the people of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are determined to continue their just struggle till complete success.