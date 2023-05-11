Shabbir Shah condemns intensified HR violations by Indian troops in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Illegally detained senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Chairman Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has strongly condemned the intensification of human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the G20 event, planned by India in Srinagar on May 22-24.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in his message from New Delhi's notorious Tihar jail, the APHC leader said the G20 countries' participation in the event in the disputed territory would be tantamount to undermining the United Nation's credibility.

He urged the G20 countries that instead of attending the meeting, ask India to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations on the 7th consecutive day, the other day, in different areas of the Rajouri and Poonch districts. Schools remained closed in view of the military operation.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, the other day, on the 28th anniversary of the burning of the Charar-e-Sharief shrine said, May 10 reminds the painful story of the desecration and destruction of Kashmir's centuries-old dargah of famous religious scholar, Sheikh Noorud Din Wali (RA) by Indian troops in Badgam.

Meanwhile, six international human rights organizations have urged India to immediately stop the reprisals against the Kashmiri human rights defenders, especially Khurram Parvez, Irfan Meraj and the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society.

The organizations including Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances, Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development, World Alliance for Citizen Participation, International Federation for Human Rights, Kashmir Law and Justice Project and World Organisation Against Torture in a joint statement said that they were alarmed by new cases filed against Khurram and Meraj in March 2023.