UrduPoint.com

Shabbir Shah Condemns Intensified HR Violations By Indian Troops In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Shabbir Shah condemns intensified HR violations by Indian troops in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Illegally detained senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Chairman Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has strongly condemned the intensification of human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the G20 event, planned by India in Srinagar on May 22-24.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in his message from New Delhi's notorious Tihar jail, the APHC leader said the G20 countries' participation in the event in the disputed territory would be tantamount to undermining the United Nation's credibility.

He urged the G20 countries that instead of attending the meeting, ask India to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations on the 7th consecutive day, the other day, in different areas of the Rajouri and Poonch districts. Schools remained closed in view of the military operation.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, the other day, on the 28th anniversary of the burning of the Charar-e-Sharief shrine said, May 10 reminds the painful story of the desecration and destruction of Kashmir's centuries-old dargah of famous religious scholar, Sheikh Noorud Din Wali (RA) by Indian troops in Badgam.

Meanwhile, six international human rights organizations have urged India to immediately stop the reprisals against the Kashmiri human rights defenders, especially Khurram Parvez, Irfan Meraj and the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society.

The organizations including Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances, Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development, World Alliance for Citizen Participation, International Federation for Human Rights, Kashmir Law and Justice Project and World Organisation Against Torture in a joint statement said that they were alarmed by new cases filed against Khurram and Meraj in March 2023.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jail Civil Society Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Alliance March May Media Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

28 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pr ..

Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..

43 minutes ago
 IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, rea ..

IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, reaffirms trust in Pakistan's eco ..

1 hour ago
 Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over ‘vi ..

Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over ‘violent protests’

2 hours ago
 UAE at forefront of global crisis management, expe ..

UAE at forefront of global crisis management, experts agree at CEMS Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.