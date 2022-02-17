Shabbir Shah denounces use of force by Indian troops on protesters in Magam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The illegally detained APHC Vice Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has strongly condemned the use of brute force by Indian troops on peaceful protesters, yesterday, in Magam area of Badgam district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, in a message from New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail, said it is a matter of grave concern that the Indian occupation forces have taken the full authority of civil administration and are conducting census in the nook and corner of IIOJK.

He lashed out at the occupation forces for asking unnecessary questions and disturbing the privacy of the people while conducting the census.

The APHC Vice Chairman said the freedom loving people of Kashmir have faced the brutalities of the Indian forces for the last 74 years but have not succumbed to the military arrogance of India. He said Kashmir is a political dispute which cannot be resolved by military power.

Right to self-determination is a democratic and peaceful formula recognized by the United Nations Security Council and supported by the international community to settle the dispute, he added.

Shabbir Shah urged the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to impress upon New Delhi to stop its state terrorism in IIOJK and settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

Meanwhile, APHC leader, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Mohammad Hussain, brother of Islamic scholar, Molvi Noor Ahmad Trali.

Meanwhile, an APHC delegation visited residence of jailed Duktaran-e-e Millat General Secretary Nahida Nasreen to express solidarity with her family over the death of her mother-in-law who passed away last night in Pampore. The delegation comprised Jameel Ahmad Mir, Ajazul Haq, Molvi Hassan and Shafqat Ahmad.