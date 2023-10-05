Shabbir Shah expresses serious concern over deteriorating situation in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Incarcerated senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, while expressing serious concern over the deteriorating situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has said that the Kashmiris of every age and gender particularly youth are being mercilessly killed, tortured and humiliated by the Indian forces’ personnel for demanding their right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmad Shah said the occupation troops have intensified their tyrannical measures including extra-judicial killings, arrests, torture, confiscation of properties, and sacking of employees since 5 August 2019 to suppress the Kashmiris freedom struggle.

Even academics, journalists and human rights and social activists are being brutalized for demanding their just rights, he added.

He lamented the Indian troops and sleuths of dreaded probe agencies including the National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency have turned Kashmir into a living hell for its residents by resorting to every kind of brutal tactics, particularly during the so-called cordon and search operations and raids conducted every other day in different areas of IIOJK.

The APHC leader said that the Modi regime must understand that no amount of brutalization would be able to subjugate the Kashmiris and that the Indian state terrorism would further strengthen their resolve to continue their struggle for achieving their cherished goal of freedom.

“History is witness to the fact that freedom movements can’t be suppressed by resorting to brutal methods,” he said, adding India can kill the Kashmiri youth but it can’t defeat them.

The APHC leader maintained that the Modi-led Indian government’s illegal abrogation of IIOJK’s special status in August 2019 and its repressive policies have further alienated the Kashmiris and that the same had been established by those closely watching the situation in Kashmir.

Stating that the Kashmiris’ cry for the right to self-determination can’t be silenced by brutal militarization, Shabbir Shah urged India to give up its obduracy on Kashmir, put an end to its Iron-fist approach and begin a new chapter by initiating sincere and result-oriented dialogue process with the Kashmiris and Pakistan to resolve the long-pending dispute, once and for all.

This, he said, would usher in real peace and development in South Asia. Otherwise, he cautioned, India’s rigidity,

would be responsible for any unforeseen situation as the unresolved Kashmir dispute has already transformed the region into a powder keg.