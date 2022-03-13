UrduPoint.com

Shabbir Shah Strongly Condemns Ongoing Killing Spree By Indian Troops In IIOJK

March 13, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Illegally detained senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah has strong condemned the rising incidents of Indian state terrorism and the ongoing killing spree of Kashmiri youth by the Indian forces in the territory Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a message from infamous New Delhi's Tihar jail expressed serious concern over the worsening human rights situation in IIOJK. He said that the continued violence and bloodshed by the Indian troops had posed a serious existential threat to the Kashmiris who had been reeling under India's relentless and brutal suppression.

Terming the recent killing of youth in Pulwama, Handwara and Ganderbal areas as part of Indian government's systematic genocide campaign, the APHC leader appealed to the international human rights organization to take stock of the situation and help stop the brutality being inflicted on the people of the occupied territory.

He deplored that the Indian troops, operating under a shield of draconian laws, had unleashed a reign of terror in Kashmir.

"Innocent people are being harassed and humiliated during cordon and search operations, whereas extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, rape and killing of youth in fake encounters are being used by India as a war tactic to suppress the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self-determination." The jailed leader regrettably noted that despite admissible evidence of the Indian forces being involved in war crimes in IIOJK no action whatsoever has been taken against the India government so far.

He also took serious notice of the systematic harassment and intimidation of civil society, journalists and human rights activists by India's notorious investigation agency, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and termed it as an atrocious attempt to suppress the voices of dissent in the territory.

He also condemned the seizure of a religious seminary in Kokarnag area of Islamabad district and harassment of girl students by the dreaded NIA personnel.

