Open Menu

Shabbir Shah Terms Modi’s Remarks Regarding Kashmir As Unrealistic

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Shabbir Shah terms Modi’s remarks regarding Kashmir as unrealistic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party Shabbir Ahmed Shah has termed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks regarding Jammu and Kashmir as unrealistic and said peace in the region is linked to settlement of Kashmir dispute in line with the United Nations resolutions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmed Shah in his message from infamous Tihar jail said the Modi’s third term in the office as prime minister of India presents him a unique opportunity to resolve the age-old disputes and ease tension in South Asia.

He said that it was high time for the Modi government to revisit its Kashmir policy and adopt a pragmatic approach to find out a peaceful solution to the conflict that has been the main cause and consequence of unrest in the region.

Shabbir Shah said rather than fomenting trouble in its neighborhood, India must shun its hegemonic policy and ensure peace and stability in the south Asian region.

Commenting on Modi’s speech he delivered during his recent visit in Kashmir, he said that the Indian Prime Minister’s attitude towards Jammu and Kashmir was unrealistic. India must realize the reality that it cannot subdue Kashmiris by the dint of force, he added.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister United Nations Jail Narendra Modi Visit Jammu Media From Government Asia Din Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality dome ..

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket

31 minutes ago
 PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa ..

PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting

1 hour ago
 Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Ser ..

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series

1 hour ago
 Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

3 hours ago
 Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

4 hours ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan