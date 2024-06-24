Shabbir Shah terms Modi’s remarks regarding Kashmir as unrealistic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party Shabbir Ahmed Shah has termed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks regarding Jammu and Kashmir as unrealistic and said peace in the region is linked to settlement of Kashmir dispute in line with the United Nations resolutions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmed Shah in his message from infamous Tihar jail said the Modi’s third term in the office as prime minister of India presents him a unique opportunity to resolve the age-old disputes and ease tension in South Asia.

He said that it was high time for the Modi government to revisit its Kashmir policy and adopt a pragmatic approach to find out a peaceful solution to the conflict that has been the main cause and consequence of unrest in the region.

Shabbir Shah said rather than fomenting trouble in its neighborhood, India must shun its hegemonic policy and ensure peace and stability in the south Asian region.

Commenting on Modi’s speech he delivered during his recent visit in Kashmir, he said that the Indian Prime Minister’s attitude towards Jammu and Kashmir was unrealistic. India must realize the reality that it cannot subdue Kashmiris by the dint of force, he added.