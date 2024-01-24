Shabbir Shah urges Kashmiris to observe India’s Republic Day as Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Illegally detained senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has urged the Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day, January 26, as a Black Day to convey the message to the world that India’s continued denial of right to self-determination to them is contrary to its claims of being a democratic country.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmed Shah in his message from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail said India’s unlawful and forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is acceptable to the Kashmiris.

He said the country that is grossly involved in death and destruction in occupied Kashmir and holding millions of Kashmiris hostage at gunpoint has no right whatsoever to observe its Republic Day.

He said the entire world knows that India is a usurper that has always trampled down the Kashmiris’ aspirations under the jackboots besides keeping them under illegal military occupation for the last over 76 years.

The APHC senior leader reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical end despite Indian state terrorism. He added that the Kashmiri people have offered matchless sacrifices during the past several decades and would continue their struggle unless they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from Indian illegal occupation.