UrduPoint.com

Shabbir Shah Urges UN Chief To Take Cognizance Of IIOJK's Grim Situation

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Shabbir Shah urges UN chief to take cognizance of IIOJK's grim situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The incarcerated senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Shah on Friday urged the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, to take cognizance of the grave situation prevailing in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where people are being maimed, tortured, arrested and humiliated with impunity by Indian troops.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmed Shah in his message from New Delhi's infamous Tihar jail termed the prevailing situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as extremely critical where arbitrary, detentions, harassment by the Indian forces and snatching of local rights of people by the puppet regime have become a routine matter.

Expressing serious concern over the upsurge in so-called cordon and search operations by the Indian forces and police personnel in IIOJK, he said the people of the occupied territory have been left at the mercy of over one million Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel, enjoying unbridled powers under draconian laws to kill, arrest, torture and humiliate anyone with impunity.

Rule of law is a distant dream and human rights have lost their meaning in IIOJK, he added.

Shabbir Ahmed Shah also demanded that world human rights organizations play their much-needed role and stop the vicious cycle of violence, abuse and sexual assaults being perpetuated by Indian forces' personnel against women in the territory.

Referring to the heart-wrenching mass-rape incidents committed by the Indian forces at Kunanposhpora and Chek Saidpura areas the APHC senior leader said these horrendous incidents of sexual violence continue to bruise the hearts and souls of the Kashmiris who continue to suffer under brutal suppression.

Kunanposhpora is one of the horrible incidents that shook the Kashmir Valley that took place on February 23, 1991.

Related Topics

India World Police United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jail Jammu New Delhi February Women Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5 ..

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e

24 minutes ago
 SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay ..

SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK: ..

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in dive ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in diverse fields

56 minutes ago
 Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered ..

Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered via Prison Management Informat ..

1 hour ago
 Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barak ..

Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barakah enhances UAE&#039;s efforts ..

1 hour ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian e ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian earthquake victims in UAE hospi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.