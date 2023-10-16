Open Menu

Shabbir Shah Vows Not To Surrender Freedom Struggle In Any Case

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Shabbir Shah vows not to surrender freedom struggle in any case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah has reiterated his commitment to continue his struggle for the freedom of his oppressed Kashmiri people from India’s illegal occupation, come what may.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a message from New Delhi’s Tihar jail said that India cannot break his will through putting him behind bars to fight for the Kashmir cause. “My heart throbs in unison with the hearts of Kashmiri people,” he said and added that the people are his best asset.

The APHC leader maintained that India is using, in vain, nefarious tactics like banning pro-freedom parties including Democratic Freedom Party, sealing houses and offices of Hurriyat leaders and organizations and torturing activists as intimidating tactics.

“We will even on the gallows declare that Kashmir is a dispute, and as long as it is not resolved, peace in South Asia will remain a distant dream”. He said that the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and their leadership did not and would not surrender to Indian brutalities as freedom is their destiny.

Related Topics

India Hurriyat Conference Jail Jammu New Delhi May Media All From Best Asia

Recent Stories

etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downl ..

Etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downlink speed of more than 13 Gbps

6 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Wh ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional deve ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional developments, efforts to protect c ..

11 hours ago
 Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanis ..

Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanistan&#039;s quake victims

11 hours ago
UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish se ..

UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish second in Spain

11 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for Gaza campaign centre in Abu Dh ..

11 hours ago
 Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront ..

Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront of helping those in need, in g ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President continues communications with world ..

UAE President continues communications with world leaders to stop escalation, en ..

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regional humanitarian conditions; e ..

12 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini explores economic ties with Pa ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini explores economic ties with Pakistani counterpart

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan