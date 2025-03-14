Shabbir Usmani re-designated as coordinator to PM on Kashmir Affairs, GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Shabbir Ahmed Usmani has been re-designated as the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Division.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on Friday, Prime Minister has approved the re-designation of Shabbir Ahmed Usmani to the said position.