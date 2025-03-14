Open Menu

Shabbir Usmani Re-designated As Coordinator To PM On Kashmir Affairs, GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 10:13 PM

Shabbir Usmani re-designated as coordinator to PM on Kashmir Affairs, GB

Shabbir Ahmed Usmani has been re-designated as the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Shabbir Ahmed Usmani has been re-designated as the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Division.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on Friday, Prime Minister has approved the re-designation of Shabbir Ahmed Usmani to the said position.

Recent Stories

Ocean degradation threatens communities, affects h ..

Ocean degradation threatens communities, affects human rights worldwide: UN

58 seconds ago
 Pakistan set for New Zealand challenge

Pakistan set for New Zealand challenge

35 seconds ago
 KP Govt launches integrated IT Portal for 181 publ ..

KP Govt launches integrated IT Portal for 181 public sector entities

37 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi vows to ..

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi vows to thwart conspiracies against P ..

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal inaugurates "I Work for Sindh dot com" app ..

Bilawal inaugurates "I Work for Sindh dot com" app, developed to support unemplo ..

3 minutes ago
 Pak athletes shine in Special Olympics World Games

Pak athletes shine in Special Olympics World Games

3 minutes ago
Anti-rape committee for enhancing police role in i ..

Anti-rape committee for enhancing police role in implementation of SOR

3 minutes ago
 Shabbir Usmani re-designated as coordinator to PM ..

Shabbir Usmani re-designated as coordinator to PM on Kashmir Affairs, GB

3 minutes ago
 Inspector, seven cops dismissed

Inspector, seven cops dismissed

28 minutes ago
 National Guard Commander attends graduation of new ..

National Guard Commander attends graduation of new batches of specialised traini ..

46 minutes ago
 Acting President Gilani administers oath to new ca ..

Acting President Gilani administers oath to new cabinet ministers

38 minutes ago
 Terrorists targeting innocent civilians, want to d ..

Terrorists targeting innocent civilians, want to destabilize Pakistan: CM Bugti

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan