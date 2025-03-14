Shabbir Usmani Re-designated As Coordinator To PM On Kashmir Affairs, GB
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 10:13 PM
Shabbir Ahmed Usmani has been re-designated as the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Division
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Shabbir Ahmed Usmani has been re-designated as the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Division.
According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on Friday, Prime Minister has approved the re-designation of Shabbir Ahmed Usmani to the said position.
Recent Stories
Ocean degradation threatens communities, affects human rights worldwide: UN
Pakistan set for New Zealand challenge
KP Govt launches integrated IT Portal for 181 public sector entities
Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi vows to thwart conspiracies against P ..
Bilawal inaugurates "I Work for Sindh dot com" app, developed to support unemplo ..
Pak athletes shine in Special Olympics World Games
Anti-rape committee for enhancing police role in implementation of SOR
Shabbir Usmani re-designated as coordinator to PM on Kashmir Affairs, GB
Inspector, seven cops dismissed
National Guard Commander attends graduation of new batches of specialised traini ..
Acting President Gilani administers oath to new cabinet ministers
Terrorists targeting innocent civilians, want to destabilize Pakistan: CM Bugti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Govt launches integrated IT Portal for 181 public sector entities37 seconds ago
-
Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi vows to thwart conspiracies against Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal inaugurates "I Work for Sindh dot com" app, developed to support unemployed youth3 minutes ago
-
Anti-rape committee for enhancing police role in implementation of SOR3 minutes ago
-
Shabbir Usmani re-designated as coordinator to PM on Kashmir Affairs, GB3 minutes ago
-
Inspector, seven cops dismissed28 minutes ago
-
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar extends greeting to Hindu community on occas ..29 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani administers oath to new cabinet ministers38 minutes ago
-
Terrorists targeting innocent civilians, want to destabilize Pakistan: CM Bugti39 minutes ago
-
Rs 13.5 billion saved in one project by minister's policy39 minutes ago
-
Police martyrs' families honoured with gold medals at Iftar dinner39 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto chairs meeting to review law and order in Sindh54 minutes ago