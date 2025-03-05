Open Menu

Shabir Shah Lauds Kashmiris For Unwavering Commitment To Freedom

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Shabir Shah lauds Kashmiris for unwavering commitment to freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The illegally detained Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has praised the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for displaying unwavering commitment to the Kashmir freedom struggle.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a message from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, Shabbir Ahmad Shah lauded the strong display of bravery, moral integrity, unity and brotherhood by the Kashmiris emphasizing that hardships and challenges are an integral part of the journey toward freedom from slavery.

He expressed confidence that despite all odds, the Kashmiri people will continue to safeguard their collective interests in their pursuit of freedom.

Highlighting the significance of the holy month of Ramadan, he urged people to take special care of the underprivileged, the poor, and the needy, as well as widows and orphaned sisters and daughters.

He cautioned that neglecting the poor would be unacceptable in any circumstances.

