Shabqadar police arrest suspects in double murder accused, robbers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :In a breakthrough, the Shabqadar police in Charsadda on Wednesday succeeded in arresting an accused and his accomplice who had killed his father and brother in Shabqadar Bazaar some days ago.

DSP Qazi Asmat Ullah told media that the accused identified as Bilal had shot dead his father Hazrat Jan and brother Murad on October 25 and was at large. On the report of the widow of the deceased, Hazrat Jan, the Shabqadar police investigated the case on scientific lines and succeeded in tracing the accused and his sister-in-law.

The DSP informed that the accused had killed his father and brother with the consent of his sister-in-law.

Both the accused had been arrested and the weapon of crime was also recovered from them, the DSP said, adding that they had confessed to their crime.

Meanwhile, the Shabqadar police have arrested two notorious robbers and recovered booty including mobile phones, cash money, pistols and other valuables from their possession.

In another action, Shabqadar police arrested a narcotics supplier named Nijaat, a resident of Zor Kanday and recovered over two kilogrammes of hashish from his possession.