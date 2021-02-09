UrduPoint.com
Shad Muhammad Appointed Chairperson BTAA

Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Shad Muhammad, a retired BS-21 officer, as acting chairperson, Benami Transaction Adjudicating Authority (BTAA).

According to FBR notification issued here Tuesday, Shad Muhammad a retired BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services has presently posted as Member, Benami Transaction Adjudicating Authority.

He assumed the charge of the post.

