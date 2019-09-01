UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shadab Training Institute To Get New Bus

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 02:10 PM

Shadab training institute to get new bus

MULTAN, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::The district special Education department will hand over newly purchased bus to government special education Shadab training institute for Mentally Challenged Children (MCC) by the end of current month.

According to District Education Office for Special education sources, the 33 seater AC bus was purchased at a cost of Rs 9.2 million would be delivered by September 20 to provide pick and drop service to kids.

Meanwhile, a sports gala for special kids organized by District sports office Lodhran and special education department was held in which special students from four tehsils of Lodhran district participated.

Various competitions including cricket, tug of war, passing ball, throw ball, fun race and others were conducted among the kids.

Deputy Commissioner Rao Imtiaz and District Education Officer Special Education Shoukat Hussain were chief guests.

Prizes were distributed among the special students.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Education Lodhran September From Government Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Malaysian King honours Chairman of Emirates Fatwa ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Press: Terrorists cannot be allowed to usurp Y ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

14 hours ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.