Shadab training institute to get new bus

MULTAN, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::The district special Education department will hand over newly purchased bus to government special education Shadab training institute for Mentally Challenged Children (MCC) by the end of current month.

According to District Education Office for Special education sources, the 33 seater AC bus was purchased at a cost of Rs 9.2 million would be delivered by September 20 to provide pick and drop service to kids.

Meanwhile, a sports gala for special kids organized by District sports office Lodhran and special education department was held in which special students from four tehsils of Lodhran district participated.

Various competitions including cricket, tug of war, passing ball, throw ball, fun race and others were conducted among the kids.

Deputy Commissioner Rao Imtiaz and District Education Officer Special Education Shoukat Hussain were chief guests.

Prizes were distributed among the special students.