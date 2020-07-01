UrduPoint.com
Shadi Hall Association Appeals Govt To Allow Reopening Of Business With SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 04:49 PM

Shadi Hall Association appeals govt to allow reopening of business with SOPs

Representative of Shadi Halls Association appealed the government to allow them reopening of marriage halls with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Representative of Shadi Halls Association appealed the government to allow them reopening of marriage halls with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Speaking at a joint news conference at Multan Press Club, the office bearers of the association said that the halls were closed around three and a half months ago in wake of lockdown due to outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

They said that they had to cancel advance bookings for wedding ceremonies owing to sudden lockdown, which resulted in payments of huge amount to their clients.

"Season of marriages was in full swings in March.

Sudden closure of our halls incurred heavy losses to us," they said.

They said it was a big industry and hundred of people had gone jobless on account of closure of wedding halls.

They said that 90 per cent of marriage halls were on rent adding that how the owners could pay rent and salaries to staff without business.

The association demanded the government to allow them opening of the business with SOPs to earn livelihood for their families.

Those who attended press conference are Association Chairman Hassan Mahmood Khan, President, Mian Nusrat Hussai, General Secretary Kashif Mirza, and others.

