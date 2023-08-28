Open Menu

Shadman Police Station Attack: 3 PTI Leaders Again Remanded In Police Custody

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 09:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday again handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry and others to police on three-day physical remand in Shadman Police Station attack case, after addition of new offences.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar heard the application filed by the police for the physical remand of the accused.

Earlier, the investigation officer submitted that he needed to further investigate the accused after addition of offences under Section 131( Abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 121 (Waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 146 (Rioting) and others of Pakistan Penal Code in the case. He pleaded with the court to again grant physical remand of the accused for investigation of new offences from them.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea, saying that no further investigation was required as the accused were sent to jail on judicial remand after police completed investigations from them. He submitted that the accused could be investigated in jail, if further investigation was required.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, handed over the accused to police on three-day physical remand.

The police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers under Anti-Terrorism Act over attacking Shadman Police Station, during May-9 violence.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed a plea for physical remand of PTI leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema and activist Khadija Shah in Askari Tower attack case. The Gulberg police had requested the court for physical remand of the accused.

