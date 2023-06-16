UrduPoint.com

Shadman Police Station Attack: ATC Dismisses Bail Petition Of Dr Yasmin Rashid

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 09:14 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of 12 accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid, in Shadman Police Station attack case

However the court granted bail to 22 accused, mostly juveniles, and ordered them to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of the bail.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted proceedings on post-arrest bail petitions of 34 accused and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The Shadman police had registered a case against the accused, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Sami Ullah, Salman Ahmad, Faheem Qaisar, Syed Ali Hassan, Fareed Khan, Zain Ali, Ali Hamza and others, under Anti-Terrorism Act on charges of setting Shadman Police Station on fire, during May-9 riots.

