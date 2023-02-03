Shafay calls on Balighur Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Senior leader Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shafay Hussain called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed with him political and economic situation and higher education matters during a meeting at the Governor's House here Thursday.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, son of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, also discussed terrorist attack in Peshawar Police Lines Mosque and both the leaders condemned the dastardly attack besides offering fateha for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman said that the development of the country is possible only with the promotion of democratic values and the supremacy of the constitution.

He said the promotion of IT and technical education in the education sector is the need of the hour.

Governor Punjab said that the Federal government has taken effective steps to promote technical education in educational institutions. He said that as the chancellor, he has formed a consortium to strengthen the links between academia and industry, this will benefit industries from the research done in universities. Governor Punjab further said that improving universities and promoting higher education are among his priorities.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that political stability is very important to stabilize the economy of the country.