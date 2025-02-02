Open Menu

Shafay Emphasizes Key Role Of Religious Scholars In Promoting Harmony

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Shafay emphasizes key role of religious scholars in promoting harmony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met with religious scholar and teacher of Hadith at Jamia Ashrafia, Mufti Ahmad Ali, at Jamia Ashrafia here on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed the activation of Khatam-un-Nabiyeen University at the Quran Complex, the promotion of religious education, and matters related to seminaries and mosques.

Mufti Ahmad Ali congratulated Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on assuming the portfolio of the Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs and inquired about the well-being of former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain emphasized the key role of religious scholars in promoting religious harmony, tolerance, and brotherhood, as well as in maintaining a peaceful environment.

He said that Khatam-un-Nabiyeen University would be made functional in light of suggestions from religious scholars.

He said that the Quran Complex building would be transformed into a true center for the promotion of religious education and that the cleanliness system at shrines and mosques under the Auqaf Department would be improved. The provincial minister said that people from all schools of thought would be included in the Quran board and the United Ulema Board, and that further improvements would be made in the Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs based on the recommendations of religious scholars.

Recent Stories

UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter ..

UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games

32 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..

47 minutes ago
 Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation ..

Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24

47 minutes ago
 UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in ..

UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024

47 minutes ago
 GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, gene ..

GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ init ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative

1 hour ago
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduatio ..

UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort

1 hour ago
 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight import ..

TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment

3 hours ago
 Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustai ..

Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plan ..

Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans

4 hours ago
 UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving ..

UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan