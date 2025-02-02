Shafay emphasizes key role of religious scholars in promoting harmony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met with religious scholar and teacher of Hadith at Jamia Ashrafia, Mufti Ahmad Ali, at Jamia Ashrafia here on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed the activation of Khatam-un-Nabiyeen University at the Quran Complex, the promotion of religious education, and matters related to seminaries and mosques.

Mufti Ahmad Ali congratulated Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on assuming the portfolio of the Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs and inquired about the well-being of former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain emphasized the key role of religious scholars in promoting religious harmony, tolerance, and brotherhood, as well as in maintaining a peaceful environment.

He said that Khatam-un-Nabiyeen University would be made functional in light of suggestions from religious scholars.

He said that the Quran Complex building would be transformed into a true center for the promotion of religious education and that the cleanliness system at shrines and mosques under the Auqaf Department would be improved. The provincial minister said that people from all schools of thought would be included in the Quran board and the United Ulema Board, and that further improvements would be made in the Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs based on the recommendations of religious scholars.