Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired the meeting of ministerial committee formed regarding the monitoring of Ramadan relief package, held at the Civil Secretariat.

Provincial Ministers Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Bilal Yasin, Azma Bokhari, Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and the concerned secretaries attended the meeting. While the divisional commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.

In the meeting, implementation of Ramadan package, availability of essential items, prices and monitoring process were reviewed and the proposal for establishing trucking points for the sale of tomato was agreed. The pilot project of making trucking points will be started from Lahore.

It was also decided to increase shopping counters in Ramadan and model markets for the convenience of the people.

Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain while addressing the meeting said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, delivery of Ramadan package is going on at people's doorsteps, so far more than 22 lakh families have been delivered ration at their doorsteps. The provincial Minister directed to increase the supply of potatoes, onions and tomatoes and said that the obstacles in transportation should be removed.

Provincial Minister of Agriculture Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that there is a trend of reduction in prices of essential commodities due to government initiatives.