Shafay Visits Data Darbar, Reviews Expansion Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Auqaf Chaudhry Shafay Hussain paid a visit to shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri (RA) here on Thursday and reviewed progress on the expansion project.

He was given a detailed briefing by Secretary Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari. The minister attended an award distribution ceremony at Jamia Hajveria as the chief guest, where he congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to spread the message of islam, tolerance, and unity in society. "It is an honour and a matter of pride for me to be part of this prestigious event," he said.

Highlighting key initiatives, Chaudhry Shafay announced that funds had been released for renovation of madrasas, and the process of making Khatam-un-Nabiyeen University operational has begun. He said that students from madrasas would now have access to MPhil and PhD programmes at the university.

Expressing regret over the underutilisation of the Quran academy building, he assured that it would soon be utilised for promotion of religious education.

On the Palestine issue, he strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities against Muslims, stating that over 40,000 innocent lives have been lost. He said that mere condemnation was not enough and called for Muslim unity to put an end to oppression.

During the ceremony, 122 students of Jamia Hajveria were honoured with the traditional turban (Dastarbandi), signifying their completion of religious education.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Islamic Ideology Council Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi urged the graduates to contribute to development of the nation.

At the end of the ceremony, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari distributed certificates and cash prizes among position-holding students.

