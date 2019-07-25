UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shafiq Afridi, Independent MPA, Announces Joining PTI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:37 PM

Shafiq Afridi, independent MPA, announces joining PTI

Muhammad Shafiq Sher Afridi, an independent MPA from Tribal District Khyber has announced joining the ruling party of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Muhammad Shafiq Sher Afridi, an independent MPA from Tribal District Khyber has announced joining the ruling party of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf.

According to an official statement issued here, the announcement came during a meeting in Islamabad with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and senior leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Jehangir Khan Tareen.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa extended his invitation to remaining independent MPAs from tribal districts stating that doors of ruling party would always be open for those who wish to play an effective role in the development of tribal districts.

The CM welcomed the decision of Shafiq Afridi stating that development of newly merged tribal districts is topmost priority of incumbent government and joining of independent candidates would allow them not only to be a part of ten-year developmental program of provincial government but will also allow them to personally monitor and implement the plan.

"Although there are many challenges ahead of us, yet our objectives are clear and we are confident to achieve rapid development of tribal districts." KP CM said.

The Chief Minister added that provincial government is working for providing livelihood opportunities, ensuring effective healthcare services, providing educational facilities, construction of roads, provision of clean drinking water and ultimately putting an end to 70 years of deprivations of the tribal districts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Jehangir Khan Tareen Afridi From Government

Recent Stories

India seeks release of crew from UK tanker seized ..

21 seconds ago

European Commission Takes Greece, Spain to EU Cour ..

24 seconds ago

Belgium hits all-time high temperature of 40.6 Cel ..

26 seconds ago

New Controller BISE Peshawar assumes charge

28 seconds ago

Govt taking steps for providing jobs to youth: Min ..

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 25 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.