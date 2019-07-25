Shafiq Afridi, independent MPA, announces joining PTI

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Muhammad Shafiq Sher Afridi , an independent MPA from Tribal District Khyber has announced joining the ruling party of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf.

According to an official statement issued here, the announcement came during a meeting in Islamabad with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and senior leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Jehangir Khan Tareen.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa extended his invitation to remaining independent MPAs from tribal districts stating that doors of ruling party would always be open for those who wish to play an effective role in the development of tribal districts.

The CM welcomed the decision of Shafiq Afridi stating that development of newly merged tribal districts is topmost priority of incumbent government and joining of independent candidates would allow them not only to be a part of ten-year developmental program of provincial government but will also allow them to personally monitor and implement the plan.

"Although there are many challenges ahead of us, yet our objectives are clear and we are confident to achieve rapid development of tribal districts." KP CM said.

The Chief Minister added that provincial government is working for providing livelihood opportunities, ensuring effective healthcare services, providing educational facilities, construction of roads, provision of clean drinking water and ultimately putting an end to 70 years of deprivations of the tribal districts.