Shafique demands minimum age for child labour 18-year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Human Rights activist and Former Member of National Commission on Child Rights(NCHR) Shafique Chaudhry has demanded to enhance minimum age of labors from 14 to 18 years age in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Baluchistan .

Talking to APP , he said that Islamabad Capital Territory(ICT) and Baluchistan should enact necessary legislation raising the minimum age to 18 –year in the line with provinces Khyber Pakhtunkha , Punjab and Sindh had enacted after devolution.

He also said that the child age should also be according to International Labor Organization (ILO ) for that children identity , childhood mental health and Primary education would be sustain, he added.

He also said that the 18 -year age of the child labour work would not only important for the personal development of children but it also provides them with necessary skills to be useful and productive members of a society.

