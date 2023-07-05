Open Menu

"Shafique Shaheed Facilitation Center" Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM

"Shafique Shaheed Facilitation Center" inaugurated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police set up a driving school and licensing test center at Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

The center has been given the name "Shafique Shaheed Facilitation Center" in the memory of a traffic warden.

The center was inaugurated by Ahad Shafique s/o Shafique Shaheed.

Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmed Loone, circle DSPs Khalid Aleem, Malik Mhammad Javed,Nawaz Ahmed Kamoka, DSP Patrolling Malik Amin and families of the martyr werepresent on the occasion.

