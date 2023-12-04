Shafiqur Rehman receives Japanese Award for services to special persons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Japan Government has conferred Foreign Minister’s Commendations for FY 2023 upon Muhammad Shafiqur Rehman, President of Milestone Society for Special Persons, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to fostering bilateral understanding and cooperation.

In a commendation ceremony at the envoy's official residence, WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, representing the Government of Japan, conferred the award to Muhammad Shafiqur Rehman.

Muhammad Shafiq ur Rehman, himself is a wheelchair user, and due to his strong leadership, dedicated his sincere efforts to work for the special persons in Pakistan to expand their opportunities.

In collaboration with Sakura Wheelchair Project, he has been carrying used wheelchairs from Japan and distributing them to wheelchair users in Pakistan. It is a great connection between the special persons in Japan and Pakistan.

In addition, he established a local NGO, Milestone Society for the Special Persons, and under Grant Assistance of the Japanese Government in 2018, constructed a special education self-support training center for persons with disabilities in Lahore.

He has been fully working to improve the living standards of persons with disability in the country.

WADA Mitsuhiro, speaking on the occasion, congratulated. Muhammad Shafiq on receiving this prestigious commendation from the Government of Japan. He appreciated his dedicated efforts to promote mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

The ambassador said: “I look forward to his continued success in the future, and I hope that his activities will inspire further mutual understanding and cooperation between the peoples of Japan and Pakistan.”