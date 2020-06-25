UrduPoint.com
Shafqat Advises Opposition Leaders To Adopt Civilized Language For House Members

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 11:40 PM

Shafqat advises Opposition leaders to adopt civilized language for house members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday advised the Opposition party leaders to adopt civilized language for any member of the house and also avoid derogatory remarks for sanctity of the parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who had got education from abroad should desist from using derogatory remarks.

Condemning attitude of Bilawal Zardari, he said there was no harm in having difference of opinion on any matter.

He said now, Opposition party leaders don't have powers, due to which, they are making 'hue and cry' over non-issues.

Shafqat Mahmood said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was tackling the issue of coronavirus in the best possible way.

He said it was also the duty of every political party member to work unitedly to address the challenges being faced by the country's people.

