Open Menu

Shafqat Ali Khan Made New FO Spox As Mumtaz Zahra Posted In Paris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Shafqat Ali Khan made new FO spox as Mumtaz Zahra posted in Paris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Career diplomat Shafqat Ali Khan has been appointed the new Foreign Office spokesperson, replacing Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at a press conference here on Thursday who hailed the services of the outgoing spokesperson and said that in recognition of her services, the Government of Pakistan had posted her as Pakistan's Ambassador to France.

Mumtaz Zahra was appointed to the slot in November 2022, replacing Asim Iftikhar Ahmed who was also given the ambassadorial job in Paris.

Now she will again replace him as Asim Iftikhar has moved to the United Nations as the Additional Permanent Representative.

Currently, serving as Additional Secretary for Europe in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shafqat Ali Khan has served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia and Poland, DG Europe at MoFA and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Foreign Office United Nations Russia Europe Ishaq Dar France Job Paris Geneva Poland Iftikhar Ahmed November Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

4 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

34 minutes ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

1 hour ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

2 hours ago
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

3 hours ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

4 hours ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

4 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

4 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan