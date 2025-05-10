Shafqat Ali Shah congratulates Pakistan Army on successful operation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Senior politician and social leader Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Saturday congratulated the Pakistan Army and the nation on the successful operation, "Bunyan-e-Marsoos." He stated that India had lost its senses due to war hysteria, but the Pakistan Army brought them back to reality.

Shah said that the Pakistan Army had given a befitting response to India on every front. He mentioned that India, in its cowardice, attempted a drone attack on Sukkur Airport under the cover of darkness, similar to its attacks on other cities in Pakistan, but the attempt was foiled.

After the drone crashed, citizens gathered at the airport and chanted slogans of "Long Live Pakistan," demonstrating their courage and unity. He said that the people of Sindh stand united with the Pakistan Army and have complete trust and pride in their armed forces. He emphasized that every individual in Sindh is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Pakistan Army against Indian aggression.