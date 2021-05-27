Shafqat allows British Council to conduct exams from July 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday issued an NOC to British Council allowing it to hold special O level exams from July 26 to August 6.

In a Tweet, the minister said that this will facilitate O level students to start A level or FA/Fsc from September.

"This kind of exam in July is unprecedented and I am happy that Cambridge is arranging it," Shafqat remarked.

He said that pandemic has created immense difficulties in all walks of life specially in education.

"We have been taking difficult decisions to ensure that education/ learning continues. Every decision has pros and cons but for us the interest/welfare of students is always paramount" he mentioned.