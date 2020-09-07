Shafqat announces phase-wise reopening of educational institutions from Sept 15

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The government on Monday announced to reopen educational institutions across the country from September 15 under strict anti-COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) after registering a significant decrease in the novel coronavirus cases.

Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood formally announced the decision during a televised media briefing along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan here at the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) after chairing a meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference.

Highlighting the main points, Shafqat said the educational institutions would be reopened in phases.

Initially students of universities, intermediate (11th and 12th) and secondary (9th and 10th) classes would be allowed to resume their studies from September 15 (Tuesday), he added.

In the second phase, he said, the students of sixth, seventh and eighth classes would be allowed to attend their schools on September 23, while Primary classes (one to five) would restart on September 30.

"It was really a difficult and tough decision to reopen the educational institutions," he said, adding that constant monitoring of the first phase would be carried out before commencing of the second and third ones.

