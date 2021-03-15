Shafqat asks CEC, ECP members to resign for not holding fair elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Monday asked the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and all ECP members to immediately tender their resignations for their failure to conduct fair and transparent elections in the country.

Addressing a news press conference flanked by Senator Shibli Faraz and Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, he said the whole Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had lost the trust of all political parties. The CEC and members should quit their offices in order to pave way for the Parliament to put a new trustworthy team in place to check corrupt practices in polling process, thus ensuring transparency in future elections.

