UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shafqat Asks CEC, ECP Members To Resign For Not Holding Fair Elections

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Shafqat asks CEC, ECP members to resign for not holding fair elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Monday asked the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and all ECP members to immediately tender their resignations for their failure to conduct fair and transparent elections in the country.

Addressing a news press conference flanked by Senator Shibli Faraz and Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, he said the whole Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had lost the trust of all political parties. The CEC and members should quit their offices in order to pave way for the Parliament to put a new trustworthy team in place to check corrupt practices in polling process, thus ensuring transparency in future elections.

/More

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Technology Education Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan All

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights potential punishment ..

6 minutes ago

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

40 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

49 minutes ago

FTA allocates tax liabilities worth AED2.74 millio ..

51 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

54 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.