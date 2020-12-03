UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shafqat Asks IBCC To Conduct SSC, HSSC Exams In May-June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:58 PM

Shafqat asks IBCC to conduct SSC, HSSC exams in May-June

Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Thursday directed IBCC to make efforts for uniform academic session from August 2021 and made it possible to conduct secondary and higher secondary examinations in May-June, like other countries of the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education & Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Thursday directed IBCC to make efforts for uniform academic session from August 2021 and made it possible to conduct secondary and higher secondary examinations in May-June, like other countries of the world.

He stated this during his visit to Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) Secretariat Islamabad. He was accompanied with Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram, Federal Secretary Farah Hamid Khan and Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Wani.

Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Secretary IBCC briefed about functions, activities, priorities and future plans of IBCC.

During the briefing, the minister desired to conduct all examinations through MCQs and technology based assessment. He asked to introduce standard examination at middle level.

He also appreciated the idea of introduction of Alternative to Practical (ATP) alognwith theory examinations of SSC and HSSC.

He assured that the ministry would provide training through Pakistan Institute of Education to all Boards' officers and assessors to enhance their evaluation skills.

He emphasized to minimize rote learning and upgrade the system of evaluation to create analytical thinking and reasoning among the students.

The minister also emphasized that high achievers students of SSC and HSSC should be invited to Islamabad for their grooming and meeting with the President of Pakistan.

The Secretary IBCC briefed the minister about various initiatives to automate all services to facilitate the students. He informed the minister that three lines for UAN are installed.

The minister directed to have due number of IT Professionals in the IBCC for speedy disposal off its business.

He appreciated the collection and delivery of documents by IBCC through courier services. The minister has desired that in addition to the information of courier service to the applicants, a message should be sent from IBCC as well to give a sense of ownership of the documents to the students. IBCC may also obtain ISO Certification. He desired to further improve the services of IBCC in line with its current efforts.

The Minister reiterated the importance of sports for national cohesion. Inter Board Academic Olympiads should also be organized through IBCC in addition to Inter Boards Sports. The Minister appreciated the overall performance of IBCC and desired to keep it up with more sincerity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World President Of Pakistan Technology Sports Business Education Visit Farah Ghulam Ali May August HSSC All From

Recent Stories

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

16 minutes ago

Three suspects involved in car lifting incidents h ..

3 minutes ago

Indian Gov't, Anti-Farming Reform Protesters End T ..

3 minutes ago

Bike lifter arrested: six motorcycles recovered

3 minutes ago

Brazilian economy rebounds 7.7% in third quarter: ..

3 minutes ago

Norwegian Air Shuttle unveils rescue plan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.