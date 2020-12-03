Shafqat asks IBCC to conduct SSC, HSSC exams in May-June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Thursday directed IBCC to make efforts for uniform academic session from August 2021 and made it possible to conduct secondary and higher secondary examinations in May-June, like other countries of the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education & Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Thursday directed IBCC to make efforts for uniform academic session from August 2021 and made it possible to conduct secondary and higher secondary examinations in May-June, like other countries of the world.

He stated this during his visit to Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) Secretariat Islamabad. He was accompanied with Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram, Federal Secretary Farah Hamid Khan and Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Wani.

Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Secretary IBCC briefed about functions, activities, priorities and future plans of IBCC.

During the briefing, the minister desired to conduct all examinations through MCQs and technology based assessment. He asked to introduce standard examination at middle level.

He also appreciated the idea of introduction of Alternative to Practical (ATP) alognwith theory examinations of SSC and HSSC.

He assured that the ministry would provide training through Pakistan Institute of Education to all Boards' officers and assessors to enhance their evaluation skills.

He emphasized to minimize rote learning and upgrade the system of evaluation to create analytical thinking and reasoning among the students.

The minister also emphasized that high achievers students of SSC and HSSC should be invited to Islamabad for their grooming and meeting with the President of Pakistan.

The Secretary IBCC briefed the minister about various initiatives to automate all services to facilitate the students. He informed the minister that three lines for UAN are installed.

The minister directed to have due number of IT Professionals in the IBCC for speedy disposal off its business.

He appreciated the collection and delivery of documents by IBCC through courier services. The minister has desired that in addition to the information of courier service to the applicants, a message should be sent from IBCC as well to give a sense of ownership of the documents to the students. IBCC may also obtain ISO Certification. He desired to further improve the services of IBCC in line with its current efforts.

The Minister reiterated the importance of sports for national cohesion. Inter Board Academic Olympiads should also be organized through IBCC in addition to Inter Boards Sports. The Minister appreciated the overall performance of IBCC and desired to keep it up with more sincerity.