Open Menu

Shafqat Ayaz Assigned ST&IT Portfolio

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Shafqat Ayaz assigned ST&IT portfolio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assigned the portfolio of Science & Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT) to the newly appointed Special Assistant to CM, Shafqat Ayaz with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the Administration Department here on Friday.

Shafaqat Ayaz hails from the valley of Kot, an Uthmankhel tribe dominated locality of the district Malakand.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Malakand From

Recent Stories

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

2 minutes ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

27 minutes ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL P ..

PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA

56 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Gu ..

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline

2 hours ago
 CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financi ..

CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation

2 hours ago
 New Year holiday announced for federal government

New Year holiday announced for federal government

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Co ..

Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..

3 hours ago
 Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of ..

Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali

3 hours ago
 Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks deta ..

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..

3 hours ago
 Riders from 40 countries to compete in Internation ..

Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup

3 hours ago
 ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human ..

ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection

4 hours ago
 China's non-financial investment increased to $128 ..

China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan