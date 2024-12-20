Shafqat Ayaz assigned ST&IT portfolio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assigned the portfolio of Science & Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT) to the newly appointed Special Assistant to CM, Shafqat Ayaz with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the Administration Department here on Friday.

Shafaqat Ayaz hails from the valley of Kot, an Uthmankhel tribe dominated locality of the district Malakand.