Shafqat congratulated PML-N for dividing PDM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday congratulated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for dividing the Pakistan Democratic Movement through a single move by nominating its own opposition leader in the Senate.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was enjoying the current situation of PDM and confrontations among the opposition parties.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government had revived the national economy, converted current account deficit in to surplus, increasing foreign remittances and strengthening Pakistani rupee through effective and prudent policies.

He said that the government has implemented uniform syllabus in two provinces and it would be implemented remaining provinces very soon.

The present government has been provided economic relief to the common people during the peak of the COVID-19 first wave under the Ehsas Programme, he added.

Shafqat Mehmood said the comprehensive policy of the incumbent government like smart lockdown, which was adopted during the first wave of coronavirus. had acknowledged globally.