Shafqat Criticizes Last Govts For Damaging Institutions, Economy

Tue 10th August 2021 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood on Monday criticized the last governments for damaging institutions and economy of the country.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had to face challenges in different sectors due to the weak policies of the previous regimes, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The incumbent government, he said had to take hard decisions for reviving economy and performance of the national institutions.

He said the PTI government would show the performance to the general publicwhat it had done during the last three years.

Replying to a question about the vision and ideology of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the present leadership was committed to improve the lifestyle of the common man.

