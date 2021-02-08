UrduPoint.com
Shafqat Criticizes Opposition For Not Showing Interest In Legislation, Open Balloting

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 10:55 PM

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Monday criticized the Opposition parties for not showing any interest in legislation and open balloting

Opposition parties have made pandemonium in the national assembly to halt process of amendment bill, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Opposition, he said was not supporting the ruling party for the bill or any other legislation.

Expressing firm commitment of the government about open balloting, he said, we wanted to discourage horse trading in the upcoming Senate elections. The PTI government would ensure transparent Senate elections, he vowed.

He stated that open balloting would close the doors of buying and selling of votes. In reply to a question, the minister said that Opposition parties are creating trouble in running the assembly session.

