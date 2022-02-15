Shafqat directs to enhance Kamyab Jawan Program quota for AJK from 2 to 5%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday directed the Chairman National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Syed Javed Hasan to enhance the Kamyab Jawan Programme quota of Azad Jammu and Kashmir from two to five percent.

The directions to enhance the quota were given on the request of AJK Education Minister Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai who was called on by Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood to discuss education related matters.

Shafqat Mahmood also directed Chairman NAVTTC to set up smart labs in AJK and Gilgit Baltistan.

Assuring the maximum cooperation to AJK Education minister, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood remarked that the incumbent government was enhancing the employment oppertunities with Kamyab Jawan Program as graduates having skills were succeeded to secure jobs easily as compare to graduates without skills.

Briefing the federal minister Shafqat Mahmood on Skills for All program's implementation, Chairman NAVTTC apprised that for 50,000 positions of third batch, 4,00,000 candidates applied amongst which 140,000 candidates were graduates.

NAVTTC is also conducting classes of hi-tech digital training in 45 AJK Institutions.

Furthermore, Matric-Tech program had also been started in three institutions in which 1500 students had been enrolled.