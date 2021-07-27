UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shafqat Discusses Educational Collaboration With UK Organizations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 12:42 AM

Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with UK organizations

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood Monday held bilateral meetings with CEO Advance Higher Education (HE) Alison Johns and CE of Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) Christine Ozden to discuss educational collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood Monday held bilateral meetings with CEO Advance Higher Education (HE) Alison Johns and CE of Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) Christine Ozden to discuss educational collaboration.

The federal minister is currently in the United Kingdom to lead Pakistan's delegation at Global Education Summit, scheduled to be held from July 28-29.

He is attending the summit on the joint invitation extended by UK premier, president of Kenya and the chair of Global Partnership for Education (GPE), Pakistan Embassy in London said in a press release.

Pakistani delegation comprised Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, Wajiha Akram MNA, federal parliamentary secretary for education and other federal and provincial officials.

During his meeting with the CEO HE, the two sides exchanged views on global best practices in higher education.

It was agreed that Advance Higher Education would work closely with National academy of Higher Education Pakistan in course-design to ensure quality of teaching and learning, leadership development, and governance and administration in Pakistan's higher education sector.

Pakistan's first-ever international fellowship program was launched recently on July 13 with Advance HE, UK as a prime partner.

While in a separate meeting with Christine Ozden of Cambridge, the federal minister discussed the Cambridge International exam system.

In view of the ongoing pandemic, they held detailed discussion on future course of action regarding conduct of exams, and efforts to work together in ensuring a robust mechanism for gauging academic progress through online platforms.

Ozden also appreciated Pakistan's efforts to smoothly conduct Cambridge exams in consultation with all national stakeholders.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education London Progress Cambridge Lead United Kingdom Kenya July All From Best

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

43 minutes ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

1 minute ago

Ziaullah Langu condemns Quetta blast

1 minute ago

Security arrangements for Muharram in Sindh review ..

1 minute ago

US in Touch With Tunisian Leaders, Worried About U ..

4 minutes ago

Number of US Troops in Iraq to Match Mission Chang ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.