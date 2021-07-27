Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with UK organizations

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood Monday held bilateral meetings with CEO Advance Higher Education (HE) Alison Johns and CE of Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) Christine Ozden to discuss educational collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood Monday held bilateral meetings with CEO Advance Higher Education (HE) Alison Johns and CE of Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) Christine Ozden to discuss educational collaboration.

The federal minister is currently in the United Kingdom to lead Pakistan's delegation at Global Education Summit, scheduled to be held from July 28-29.

He is attending the summit on the joint invitation extended by UK premier, president of Kenya and the chair of Global Partnership for Education (GPE), Pakistan Embassy in London said in a press release.

Pakistani delegation comprised Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, Wajiha Akram MNA, federal parliamentary secretary for education and other federal and provincial officials.

During his meeting with the CEO HE, the two sides exchanged views on global best practices in higher education.

It was agreed that Advance Higher Education would work closely with National academy of Higher Education Pakistan in course-design to ensure quality of teaching and learning, leadership development, and governance and administration in Pakistan's higher education sector.

Pakistan's first-ever international fellowship program was launched recently on July 13 with Advance HE, UK as a prime partner.

While in a separate meeting with Christine Ozden of Cambridge, the federal minister discussed the Cambridge International exam system.

In view of the ongoing pandemic, they held detailed discussion on future course of action regarding conduct of exams, and efforts to work together in ensuring a robust mechanism for gauging academic progress through online platforms.

Ozden also appreciated Pakistan's efforts to smoothly conduct Cambridge exams in consultation with all national stakeholders.