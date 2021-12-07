Shafqat discusses skills education with Governor technical education KSA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Governor of Technical and Vocational Training Corporation Dr. Ahmed Bin Fahd Al-Fuhaid and Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture, Shafqat Mahmood, discussed in detail the importance of skills education in future and alignment of the same in light of emerging technologies as well as market needs Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood was on an official visit to Saudi Arabia where he met with Dr. Ahmad Bin Fahd at TVTC, HQs Riyadh, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Mr. Shafqat Mahmood highlighted various TVET reforms/initiatives taken under the Hunarmand Pakistan Skills for All program being executed by NAVTTC, Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Pakistan.

He also appreciated the model of customized colleges for skills through the Public Pvt Partnership of TVTC KSA.

In order to enhance cooperation in Technical and Vocational Training stream, understanding on the following significant points was reached: Both sides will work out cooperation to determine Benchmarking in certifications. This will allow both countries to understand each other's skills sector, requirements, and training.

It was agreed that TVTC, KSA will offer advanced training programs for Pakistani students through its digital collages.

To work out a system for "Train the Trainers", where experts in various fields from Pakistan will come to train Saudi teachers and vice versa.