Shafqat embraces statement of Canadian PM about Islam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood embraces the statement of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about limits of freedom of expression to not unnecessarily hurt certain communities.

Federal Minister has said many European countries are sensitive on holocaust and criminalize any criticism or questioning of the holocaust so there has to be understanding by the western world of giving similar respect to the Muslims worldwide.

Mahmood expressed these views while talking to Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour who called on him on Tuesday at his office.

Both sides discussed on range of bilateral issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

Exchanging views on technology driven education initiatives, the Federal Minister apprised the Canadian High Commissioner about the blended learning project with greater use of technology to reach the out of school children particularly female who cannot continue their education after grade 5 due to different reasons.

The technology, he said, will help us to educate them at their doorsteps by using internet, projectors, tablets and smart phones.

Shafqat Mahmood has said that the incumbent government is seriously working to enhance the internet connectivity throughout the country We are going to provide fiber connections in all the schools to ensure the stable internet, all the times and everywhere for the students, he added.

Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour while commending the talent, hard work and energy, owned by Pakistani students, said that Canadian government encourages more Pakistanis to come to study in Canada. Both sides expressed their desire to further deepen ties through consistent engagements.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary Education Farah Hamid Khan and the Secretary National Heritage and Culture division Nausheen Javed.