Shafqat Emphasizes Utilizing Skills Among Youth

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Shafqat emphasizes utilizing skills among youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday emphasized the significance of utilizing skills by young population to get them financially independent and stable by getting appropriate job opportunities.

He stated this in his message on the eve of World Youth Skills Day declared by United Nations General Assembly in 2014, and being commemorated on 15 July (today).

"Today we are celebrating the World Youth Skills Day and acknowledge the importance of equipping youth with skills to enhance their abilities and talents to enable them to make informed choices regarding their lives.

Furthermore, only financial independence and stability can empower them to pursue their passions in life" he said.

Today, we again pledge to empower youth with professional skills to get better employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, he added.

Moreover, according to the Federal Minister, we find ourselves committed to make youth realize their potential as the glory and success of a Nation lies in its youth.

"We are aware of the importance of developing youth skills & recognizing the critical ole young people play in building a more sustainable future", he added

