Shafqat Felicitates Entire Nation With Happy New Year 2021

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:17 PM

Shafqat felicitates entire nation with happy new year 2021

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Friday extended felicitations to the entire nation on the first day of new year 2021 and said that it may bring joy, happiness, prosperity and enormous cheerful occasions in people's lives

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Friday extended felicitations to the entire nation on the first day of new year 2021 and said that it may bring joy, happiness, prosperity and enormous cheerful occasions in people's lives.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said despite of COIVD-19 pandemic, the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was outstanding rather excellent in all public and private sectors.

The minister said the year 2020 was the most difficult and miserable one in the history of mankind due to coronavirus outbreak and the government had to take difficult decisions including closure of educational institutions while many people lost their lives suffering from the deadly virus.

He said that the Covid-19 was a big challenge but it was successfully contained and controlled through smart lockdown policy and sensible strategy which was also greatly acknowledged by the world as well.

Replying to a question, he said, so far as the education sector was concerned we have been achieved a lot by taking collective and timely decisions and introduced a unified curriculum and commenced online classes through teleschool, learning school, Radio school forums thus brought improvement in distance learning school system via technology.

