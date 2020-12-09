Shafqat felicitates newly appointed Chinese Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :China's newly appointed Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong Wednesday called on the Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood.

The federal minister felicitated the ambassador on his appointment to Pakistan and hoped that Pakistan-China ties will further deepen and strengthened based on his vast experience and professionalism.

Both sides exchanged views on range of bilateral issues of mutual interest and cooperation.

Shafqat Mahmood said that a large number of Pakistani students were studying and researching in China and the latter is providing scholarships generously which speaks the stronger ties of both countries in educational sector.

The minister also emphasized to set-up a special working group between two countries in the fields of Education, Vocational Training-that is an important part of CPEC, and the Culture.

Exchanging views on first Pakistani military action movie titled "Parwaaz hey Junoon" to enter Chinese cinemas in 45 years, both sides has reiterated, it is the beginning of cultural exchange program and more movies, dramas, cultural activities and performances would be introduced in near future.

The minister stressed upon the people to people contact between both the countries for promotion of cultural activities, vocational and technical training once the pandemic situation is normal.

Exchanging views on COVID-19 pandemic, the minister commended the unprecedented measures of China to control the pandemic and also discussed the progress on Chinese Vaccine.

China's Ambassador Nong Rong assured the education Minister that Pakistan was on the highest priority for provision of Chinese Vaccine which is passing through the last experimental stage.

Pakistan and China have reiterated their resolves to further consolidated their relations with consistent engagements in areas of Education, vocational training and the Culture. The meeting by two all-weather friends was marked by traditional warmth, mutual understanding and trust.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary Education Farah Hamid Khan and Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hasan.