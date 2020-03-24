UrduPoint.com
Shafqat For Broadcasting Educational Courses During Schools Closure

Muhammad Irfan 39 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 04:22 PM

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday said that the government has started work for broadcasting educational courses during schools closure on different tv channels soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday said that the government has started work for broadcasting educational courses during schools closure on different tv channels soon.

In a Tweet, he announced that the educational courses would be broadcast during the time of schools closure due to pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The minister took the initiative to facilitate the students and said it required a lot of work.

