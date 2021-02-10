UrduPoint.com
Shafqat For Promoting Patience, Tolerance In Universities

Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that the measures will have to be taken to promote patience and tolerance in the universities' faculty.

Addressing the Vice Chancellors Roundtable Conference held at Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, he said that the universities were facing many issues including hostels, discipline and narratives that need to be addressed.

We have to confront the challenges of narratives in the universities, as these narratives were linked to the unions, he mentioned.

He said an educated person always respect other's opinion rather to react badly.

Unfortunately, the difference of opinion turned into enmity.

He underlined the need of students characterization, enabling them to listen and bear others opinion.

He said that the relationship between political parties and students unions had bad results, adding we are not against the students unions. We were in process of formulating new policy regarding students unions, making them more effective for country's development, he added.

The minister hoped for the improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The conference was also attended by the 22 Vice Chancellors of other universities.

