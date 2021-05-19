UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 11:17 PM

Shafqat for reopening of educational institutions in areas of below 5 pc COVID positivity ratio

Minister for Federal Education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said the educational institutions would be reopened in the areas where positivity ratio of coronavirus is less than five percent from May 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said the educational institutions would be reopened in the areas where positivity ratio of coronavirus is less than five percent from May 25.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all the educational institutions would be reopened from June 6 the education sector especially children education got badly affected due to coronavirus pandemic.

The minister said differences of opinion among the political parties was routine matter and it was beauty of democratic system, adding Jahangir Tareen would never go against the party.

He said no body could blackmail Prime Minister Imran Khan as he had wise wisdom about the national and international matters.

Shafqat Mehmood said not a single Parliamentarian of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could go against the party or its leadership as all of them had political identity due to PTI and PM Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, he said Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Zulfi Bukhari had no link with Ring Road scandal.

