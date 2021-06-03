UrduPoint.com
Shafqat Hands Over Cheque Of Rs 300 Mln To PTV For Tele-school Project

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday handed over a cheque of Rs 300 million to the Managing Director Pakistan Television (PTV) Amir Manzoor for the payment of educational channel Tele-school, an initiative of Education Ministry.

Lauding the services of PTV, Shafqat Mahmood said that national institution had played its role very well in continuation of education process in difficult circumstances due to COVID-19.

He thanked ptv for providing its services to the students specially of far flung areas.

Shafqat Mahmood said that Tele-school project would be continued even after elimination of the pandemic. With this initiative of Education Ministry, more than eight million students across the country were taking benefit from the opportunity. The contents of the project were also being upgraded.

He said that with the launching of Teleschool initiative, the students who could not get education due to any reason, were being provided education at their door step which is success of incumbent government.

It is pertinent to mention here that during last year, the educational institutions were closed due to COVID-19 and the Education Ministry launched Tele-school project urgently in order to continue the study of students.

According to Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the initiative had not only benefited the students of higher secondary schools, but also providing opportunity to the out of school children.

Furthermore, the channel was also playing a key role for the basic literacy and youth education.

Teleschool was broadcasting the video lessons based on English, mathematics, urdu, science and general knowledge for the students till class 12th from 8 am to 06 pm.

