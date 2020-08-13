Shafqat lauds GRE record breaker Pakistani student

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday recognized the achievement of Mr. Saad Amer, a young LUMS graduate, who has recently set the world record after improving his GRE Score from 296/340 to 339/340

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday recognized the achievement of Mr. Saad Amer, a young LUMS graduate, who has recently set the world record after improving his GRE Score from 296/340 to 339/340.

It is to mention herd that improving 43 points in the most competitive Graduate Record Examination (GRE) exam is now a world record that is being held by a Pakistani Graduate. 339/340 in GRE is equivalent to 800/800 on the GMAT.

Mr Saad met the Education Minister at his office.

While recognizing the achievement of Saad, Federal Minister observed that Saad can become a role model for other Pakistani students. In the end, Federal Minister gave his blessings to Saad for his future endeavors.